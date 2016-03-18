UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, March 18 Trading in shares of China Yurun Food Group Ltd was suspended on Friday pending a statement on the potential impact from the default on domestic short-term financing notes issued by its unit Nanjing Yurun Food Co Ltd.
The Hong Kong-listed firm gave no further details in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse announcing the suspension.
Nanjing Yurun has defaulted on a 500 million yuan ($77.2 million) short-term financing note repayment due on Thursday, the company said.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.