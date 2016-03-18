HONG KONG, March 18 Trading in shares of China Yurun Food Group Ltd was suspended on Friday pending a statement on the potential impact from the default on domestic short-term financing notes issued by its unit Nanjing Yurun Food Co Ltd.

The Hong Kong-listed firm gave no further details in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse announcing the suspension.

Nanjing Yurun has defaulted on a 500 million yuan ($77.2 million) short-term financing note repayment due on Thursday, the company said.

