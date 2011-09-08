LONDON, Sept 8 China has no timetable for the full convertibility of its currency though it plans to make the yuan convertible on the capital account eventually, the country's central bank chief said on Thursday.

"China has published a plan (that includes convertibility for the yuan on the capital account). Up to now, the plan does not define a clear timetable for full convertibility," People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said.

He was commenting on media reports that quoting the president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China as saying he had been told by Chinese officials that Beijing would make the yuan fully convertible" by 2015.

