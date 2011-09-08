LONDON, Sept 8 China has no timetable for the
full convertibility of its currency though it plans to make the
yuan convertible on the capital account eventually, the
country's central bank chief said on Thursday.
"China has published a plan (that includes convertibility
for the yuan on the capital account). Up to now, the plan does
not define a clear timetable for full convertibility," People's
Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said.
He was commenting on media reports that quoting the
president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China as
saying he had been told by Chinese officials that Beijing would
make the yuan fully convertible" by 2015.
(Reporting by Sebastian Tong; Editing by Toby Chopra)