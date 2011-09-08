By Sebastian Tong
LONDON, Sept 8 China's central bank chief poured
cold water on Thursday on talk that Beijing could make the yuan
fully convertible as soon as 2015.
People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said the
ruling Communist Party's economic plan for 2011-2015 included
the goal of scrapping restrictions that mean the yuan cannot be
freely traded for purposes other than trade and investment.
But, speaking to reporters in London, Zhou added: "Up to
now, the plan does not define a clear timetable for full
convertibility."
He was commenting on media reports that quoted the president
of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China as saying he
had been told by Chinese officials that Beijing would make the
yuan fully convertible by 2015.
China has been promoting the international use of the yuan
in trade for the past two years to reduce the country's reliance
on dollar financing. A thriving market in yuan-denominated bonds
and deposits has sprung up in Hong Kong as a result.
This has led some commentators to conclude that China would
speed up efforts to meet its long-standing goal of making the
yuan, also known as the renminbi, freely convertible.
Mark Williams, chief China economist at Capital Economics in
London, said he was highly sceptical of the 2015 timeline.
"Full convertibility would require both that the renminbi
first appreciates to around its fair market value and that the
government is comfortable allowing conditions in its banking
sector and financial markets to be dictated in part by foreign
investors. Neither seems likely," he said in a report.
NO URGENCY ON SDR
Zhou is part of a government delegation visiting London for
regular talks. Vice-Premier Wang Qishan, who has responsibility
for economic and financial policy, is leading the delegation.
The central bank chief said China saw no "special urgency"
in having the yuan included in the basket of currencies that
make up the Special Drawing Right, the International Monetary
Fund's in-house unit of account.
But Zhou said he welcomed discussion of the idea as part of
the search for ways to improve the functioning of the global
financial system.
The SDR comprises the dollar, euro, yen and sterling. Under
current IMF guidelines, the yuan is not eligible for inclusion
in the basket because it is not convertible.
Turning to the global economy, Zhou said tackling imbalances
required a "concerted effort by all the major economies in the
world" and said the Group of 20 major advanced and emerging
economies was a good forum for such coordination.
Finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of Seven
(G7) developed nations, which does not include China, meet in
France this weekend to discuss the global economy. Zhou did not
mention the G7 meeting.
Even as they coordinate, "each country should act to sort
out their own domestic imbalances," he said. For its part, China
was working to boost domestic demand, Zhou added.
Asked how China would respond to further quantitative easing
by the Federal Reserve, the U.S. central bank, Zhou said he
understood that the United States needed to secure an economic
recovery.
But he added: "There should be coordination and, when
setting monetary policy, countries should consider the impact on
global liquidity."
China and other emerging economies criticised the last round
of U.S. quantitative easing as destabilising for global markets.
Zhou said China welcomed London's aspirations to become an
offshore trading centre for the yuan but said the city appeared
to be moving "faster than we expected" and the market would
ultimately decide.
Internationalising the yuan was a long-term process of
exploration and experimentation, he said.
He said any move by London to trade the yuan would not
affect the status of Hong Kong as an international centre
because the territory had strong markets and played an important
role in China's development.
(Editing by Alan Wheatley)