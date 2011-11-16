BEIJING Nov 16 Zimbabwe's President
Robert Mugabe won praise on Wednesday as a great African figure
and "old friend" of Beijing, underscoring China's commitment to
boosting business ties to a leader shunned by Western
governments.
China's Vice President Xi Jinping told Mugabe, 87, that
China wants to expand farming, mining and infrastructure
projects in Zimbabwe, where a campaign to transfer ownership of
land and mines to locals has caused widespread economic hardship
and deterred Western foreign investment.
Xi, likely to succeed Hu Jintao as China's president from
early 2013, voiced no such criticisms, according to an account
of his meeting by the Chinese Foreign Ministry (www.mfa.gov.cn).
"His excellency the president is a famed leader of the
national liberation movement in Africa, and also an old friend
whom the Chinese people know well," said Xi, whose name is
pronounced "Shee".
"China is willing to join hands with Zimbabwe, enhance
friendly exchanges, and expand practical cooperation," he added.
The report did not say whether the two leaders reached any
commercial agreements.
Shunned by the West, Mugabe has increasingly sought help
elsewhere, especially in China, whose companies covet the
mineral resources of the southern African country.
Zimbabwe has demanded that most foreign mining companies in
Zimbabwe surrender 51 percent of their local equity to blacks in
the country.
But Zimbabwe has excluded Chinese mining firms from the
demand, sending a signal to foreign miners that if they do not
agree to the demands, they could lose their prospecting rights
to Chinese competitors.
In March, China signed nearly $700 million in loan deals
with Zimbabwe, and urged the government to protect Chinese firms
from nationalisation plans.
China's investments have been growing steadily in Zimbabwe
and include diamond and chrome mining, platinum concessions,
road construction, cotton and tobacco companies as well as a
cement manufacturing plant.
In the first nine months of this year, trade between China
and Zimbabwe grew to $717.3 million in value, a rise of 62.2
percent on the same period last year, according to Chinese
customs statistics.
