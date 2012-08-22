* H1 net profit 245 mln yuan, down 68 pct
* Q2 net profit 94 mln yuan - Reuters calculations
* Telecoms gear spending should pick up in H2 - analyst
* Gross profit margins fall from a year earlier
By Lee Chyen Yee
HONG KONG, Aug 22 ZTE Corp, the
world's fourth-biggest mobile phone vendor and fifth-ranked
telecoms gear maker, posted an 85 percent drop in quarterly
profit, as the Chinese firm's margins were squeezed by sluggish
equipment sales and fierce competition in handsets.
The outlook for Shenzhen-based ZTE is further
clouded by an FBI probe into allegations it illegally sold U.S.
computer products to Iran. U.S. lawmakers want Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner to also investigate ZTE, which could
face steep fines and restrictions on its U.S. operations.
Separately, the European Union is investigating
whether ZTE benefited unfairly from Chinese government
subsidies.
Those probes and the weakening business outlook have more
than halved ZTE's stock price in Hong Kong this year, dropping
its market value to below $5.9 billion.
"ZTE's performance for the whole of this year should be an
improvement from last year," Michael Li, an analyst with
Everbright Securities in Hong Kong, said ahead of the earnings
release. "Spending by China's telecom carriers should be a
bright spot compared to other markets globally, especially next
year."
"The biggest risk in sight is the U.S. probe over ZTE's
sales of banned equipment to Iran," added Li.
STEEP FALLS
ZTE's January-June net profit fell to 244.88 million yuan
($39 million) from 769 million yuan a year earlier, but beat the
average forecast for 223.6 million yuan by seven analysts polled
by Reuters. Based on Reuters calculations, second-quarter profit
dropped to 94 million yuan from 642 million yuan a year ago -
the steepest quarterly drop since the first quarter of 2006.
ZTE had warned last month that first-half profit could fall
by as much as 80 percent, as gross margins have been squeezed,
foreign exchange losses have mounted due to the credit crisis in
Europe and China Mobile Ltd postponed its network
tender.
Analysts also noted that ZTE's year-ago earnings were
inflated by the sale of shares in its Shenzhen-listed unit
Nationz Technologies Inc.
TELCO GEAR PICK-UP
Telecom equipment makers such as Ericsson, Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd and Alcatel Lucent have
reported disappointing results this year as telecom carriers cut
back on spending during the tough economic climate.
But analysts expect a pick-up in Chinese telecom spending
later this year, which should help ZTE's second-half earnings.
"Our channel check shows that Chinese telecom operators
completed only 30 percent of their full-year capex in the first
half, and we expect them to fulfill their full-year plans," BOCI
Research said in a recent report.
Jun Ma, chief investment officer at Guangzhou-based E Fund
Management, which owns ZTE stock, said ZTE would benefit from
boosting its presence in emerging markets.
"China's telecom industry has stabilised after years of fast
growth," Ma said. "If companies like ZTE and Huawei
could build up a larger presence in India or other emerging
markets, that would create a lot of opportunities."
HIGHER-END PHONES
ZTE and its local rival Huawei have been diversifying into
handsets, aggressively chasing market share even at the expense
of low margins. Both have said they plan to sell higher-end
smartphones to boost margins in the coming years.
ZTE's phones, such as the Blade and Skate models, run on
Google Inc's Android operating system, while the Tania
series uses Microsoft's Windows. ZTE hopes over the
next year to unveil more powerful phones equipped with dual-core
and quad-core chips.
ZTE's overall gross profit margins fell by 2.7 percentage
points in January-June to 24.6 percent, clipped by lower margins
on selling equipment to carriers and on smartphone sales. Gross
margins at Alcatel are around 40 percent and Ericsson's are 38
percent, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
"I expect (ZTE's) gross margins for handsets to stabilise,
but I'm more concerned with how its margins would fare from its
carrier business," said Huang Leping, an analyst at Nomura
Securities.
Shares in ZTE - which is around 31 percent-owned by
Zhongxingxin Telecom Equipment, which has state-owned
shareholders - closed down 0.2 percent in Hong Kong on Wednesday
ahead of the results. The benchmark Hang Seng index fell
1.1 percent.