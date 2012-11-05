UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Nov 6 China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd said it planned to raise up to HK$4.49 billion ($579.35 million) in a rights issue of shares for payment of a possible redemption of convertible bonds and for working capital.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Monday, the Chinese agricultural products producer and distributor said it planned to issue up to about 1.32 billion rights shares in the proportion of three rights shares for every 10 shares held.
The rights share will be priced at HK$3.39 each, representing a 31.4 percent discount to the last closing price.
For statement click: here
China Agri-Industries shares have fallen 16.4 percent so far this year, lagging a 19.4 percent rise in the benchmark index . ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources