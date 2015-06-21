By Anne Marie Roantree
| HONG KONG, June 22
HONG KONG, June 22 Shares of China Aircraft
Leasing Group Holding Ltd are expected to come under
further pressure this week after the company said it was unable
to contact its chief executive, who resigned without
explanation.
A nearly 20 percent plunge in the company's shares on Friday
underscores the risks in a country where corporate leaders can
vanish without a trace, leaving shareholders in the lurch. The
drop also comes at a time of heightened scrutiny of Hong
Kong-listed firms' corporate governance.
Friday's fall, which wiped HK$1.36 billion ($175 million)
off the company's market capitalization, came after it said it
had been unable to contact chief executive Poon Ho Man who had
resigned on Wednesday. Shares were suspended from trading on
Thursday.
"There will still be very heavy selling pressure as the
situation remains unclear, especially the reason why the CEO
quit," said Sammy Lo of brokerage First Shanghai Securities in
Hong Kong.
Calls over the weekend to China Aircraft Leasing's Hong Kong
headquarters and Shanghai and Beijing offices were not answered.
The South China Morning Post on Saturday quoted people it
said were familiar with China Aircraft Leasing as saying Poon
disappeared more than a month ago amid speculation he was
embroiled in a corruption probe into one of the company's
customers.
In a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday,
the company said Poon had resigned on June 17 with immediate
effect and had provided no explanation. The company said he had
been on leave from May 18 and was due to return on June 26.
Chief financial officer Yu Tai Tei also resigned on May 22,
with effect from June 18, "to pursue other personal goals", the
company said on Friday.
The group appointed chairman Chen Shuang as Poon's
replacement. It appointed Mok Chung Tat, who joined the company
this month, as chief financial officer.
China Aircraft Leasing said it was aware of media reports
alleging Poon may be involved in certain investigations by
Chinese authorities relating to China Southern Airlines
, one of its customers.
It added in the Friday statement that it has not received
notice that Poon "is under any kind of investigation" in China
and that it had not been contacted by the Chinese government
about any probe.
In January, China Southern said four executives, including
chief financial officer Xu Jiebo, had come under investigation
for job-related crimes, a term often used as a euphemism for
corruption.
In its Friday statement to the stock exchange, China
Aircraft Leasing said it had reviewed records of its
interactions with China Southern and "it has not found any
irregularities" in those dealings.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has been conducting an
anti-corruption drive that has ensared officials as well as
businessmen, including a mining tycoon, Liu Han of Hanlong
Group, who was executed in February.
China Aircraft Leasing Group is partly owned by a subsidiary
of state-backed financial conglomerate China Everbright Group.
($1 = 7.7514 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Donny Kwok in HONG KONG, Alexandra
Harney in SHANGHAI and Fang Yan and Chen Aizhu in BEIJING;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)