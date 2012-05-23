SINGAPORE May 23 Shares of China Animal Healthcare Ltd surged 17 percent on Wednesday after the animal drug manufacturer said it was in "advanced stages" of considering a delisting from the Singapore Exchange.

China Animal said it intended to maintain the primary listing of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

At 0904 (0104 GMT), China Animal shares were up 14.9 percent at S$0.27 on volume of 2.8 million shares, 2.1 times the average full-day volume traded over the past 30 days.

The firm said all shareholders would be entitled to tender their shares for cancellation and receive a cash exit offer price of S$0.30 per share.

Shareholders who did not accept the cash exit offer would have their shares transferred to Hong Kong. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)