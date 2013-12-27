UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 27 China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co Ltd
* Says receives compensation of 120 million yuan ($19.75 million)after government taking back land
Source text in Chinese:link.reuters.com/cyv65v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0746 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources