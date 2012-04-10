* Sees IPO of 11 mln ADSs at $10.50-$12.50 apiece
* Intends to list on Nasdaq under symbol "CARH"
April 10 China Auto Rental Inc said it expects
its initial public offering of 11 million American Depositary
Shares to be priced at between $10.50 and $12.50 apiece.
The Beijing-based car rental company, which boasts of a
fleet of more than 10,000 in China's fast-growing car rental
market, now expects the IPO to raise a maximum of $158.1
million, including overallotments.
It had initially expected to raise up to $300 million and
list on the New York Stock Exchange.
In January, China Auto Rental became the first Chinese
company to file for a U.S. listing since regulators changed the
rules to ensure foreign issuers made public the first draft of
their registration statements.
The company, which has now applied to list the ADSs on the
Nasdaq under the symbol "CARH," plans to use the proceeds from
the offering mainly to expand its rental fleet.
Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and BofA Merrill Lynch are
acting as joint book-running managers of the offering.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)