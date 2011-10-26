* BOC Q3 net profit 29.8 bln yuan, f'cast 31.22 bln yuan

* AgBank Q3 net pft 34.1 bln yuan, f'cast 33.88 bln yuan

* AgBank NPL ratio 1.6 pct, BOC NPL ratio 0.99 pct

* BOC net interest margin 2.1 pct at end-Sept (Adds additional comment, background)

By Terril Yue Jones and Kelvin Soh

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Oct 26 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd and Bank of China Ltd , the country's No.3 and No.4 lenders, on Wednesday reported contrasting third-quarter earnings, raising concern about BOC's revenue stream.

Bank of China (BOC) said its July-September net profit rose a lower-than-expected 9 percent to 29.79 billion yuan ($4.68 billion), missing expectations for 31.22 billion from a survey of 11 analysts polled by Reuters.

Declining quarter-on-quarter revenue at BOC was a surprise, said James Antos, a Chinese banking analyst with Mizuho Securities in Hong Kong.

"We have a revenue trend this year where the revenue peak was in the first quarter, it dropped in the second quarter and now it's dropped again in the third quarter," Antos said. "Revenue seems to be heading south, slowly but consistently."

BOC's provision costs were also down dramatically from the second quarter at about half the level, Antos noted.

"Why would you have reduced the provision cost? It's because apparently you are having a problem at the revenue line," he said. "And I'd say that's absolutely the case."

AgBank said July-September net profit rose 40 percent to 34.1 billion yuan, largely in line with expectations for 33.88 billion yuan from a poll of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

"AgBank, being in rural areas has some advantages because there are more retail deposits there, which is more sticky," said Alexander Lee, analyst DBS Vickers in Hong Kong.

AgBank, set up in 1951 to fund rural causes, doles out about half of its loans to what it calls county area businesses, which are small and medium-sized enterprises operating in smaller cities and towns.

Such loans rose 12.7 percent from the end of 2010 to 191.26 billion yuan, compared with a 10 percent rise in its overall loan book, the bank said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

"AgBank came in more or less in line with expectations, that is to say outstanding results," Antos said.

NON-PERFORMING LOANS

Both banks presented lower non-performing loan ratios from the previous quarter, with AgBank saying its NPL ratio was down 7 basis points to 1.6 percent at the end of September, while Bank of China's fell 1 basis point to 0.99 percent.

BOC's actual NPL amount increased marginally quarter-to-quarter, which is unusual for a large state-controlled Chinese bank, Antos noted.

Worries have grown that non-performing loans at Chinese banks may jump if companies are unable to refinance, with many of the loans from a 2008-2009 lending spree when the government was attempting to kick-start the economy.

Investors had priced in an NPL ratio of up to 12 percent at the so-called "Big Four" banks -- Bank of China, AgBank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd and China Construction Bank Corp , Standard Chartered wrote in a note on Friday.

Helping boost earnings at both banks, fee and commission income rose 52 percent for AgBank to 18.33 billion yuan, and 21.6 percent at Bank of China to 15.8 billion yuan. Both have investment banking arms based in Hong Kong.

The Bank of China is the country's largest foreign-exchange bank, and has a wider network of overseas branches than any other Chinese lender. But that also means it has the structural disadvantage of having considerable low-yield foreign exchange assets.

"BOC's overseas assets face comparatively large risk," Chen Hufei, an analyst with Guosen Securities (Hong Kong), said after the bank announced its results.

Bank of China shares have fallen about 30 percent since the beginning of the year, versus the Hang Seng Index's decline of about a fifth. AgBank shares are down about 15 percent.

ICBC is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on Thursday, with China Construction Bank's results expected on Friday. ($1 = 6.360 yuan) (Additional reporting by Jenny Su. Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Chris Lewis)