* Appoints Derek Feng as interim CEO

* CEO Ron Chan removed from his position

March 26 ChinaCast Education Corp, a post-secondary education and e-learning services provider in China, said it appointed Derek Feng as interim chief executive, effective immediately.

The company said Feng replaces former chief executive Ron Chan, who was removed from his position after twelve years at the company.

Shares of the company had closed at $4.29 on Friday on the Nasdaq. They have lost about a third of their value in the last two months. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)