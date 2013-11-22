* Shares offered at price-to-book ratio of 1.1-1.3 for 2013
* Cornerstone tranche demand exceeded shares on offer
* Cinda set to price IPO on Dec. 4
By Denny Thomas and Fiona Lau
HONG KONG, Nov 22 Oaktree Capital Group LLC
, the world's largest distressed debt investor, is among
a group of firms buying shares of China Cinda Asset Management
Corp as part of its up to $2.5 billion initial public offering,
sources said on Friday.
Cinda, one of China's four bad loan managers, will also
count hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC,
Ping An Insurance and sovereign wealth fund Abu
Dhabi Investment Authority as so-called cornerstone investors.
Cinda, along with its underwriters, had to turn down some
bids on the cornerstone tranche as demand was so heavy, one
source said.
Demand for the IPO is driven in part by the view that
China's financial system is set for an increase in
non-performing loans as the economy slows, which increases the
need for the services provided by Cinda and the other three bad
debt management firms.
The offering is also set to provide a rare view into China's
financial system with investors keen to scan Cinda's upcoming
IPO prospectus for recovery rates on bad loans, its main
holdings and the way in which it values billions of dollars in
real estate.
Cornerstone investors in IPOs receive a guaranteed
allocation in exchange for agreeing to retain their stakes for a
set amount of time.
The final list of cornerstone investors may change, said the
sources, who declined to identified as they were not authorized
to speak publicly on the matter.
Oaktree declined to comment, while Och-Ziff, Ping An and
ADIA could not be immediately reached for comment.
Cinda is set to launch the Hong Kong IPO on Monday and price
the offer on Dec. 4.
The shares will be offered at an indicative range of
HK$3.00-$3.58 each, equivalent to a price-to-book ratio of 1.10
to 1.30 times for 2013.
Chinese banks listed in Hong Kong trade at an average of 1.2
times trailing P/B, according to Thomson Reuters data
Cinda is one of four asset management companies that Beijing
established in 1999 to absorb toxic assets held by the China's
four biggest banks. It was set up to take on the bad loans at
China Construction Bank, the country's No. 2 lender.
Cinda is the most profitable and the first of the four bad
loan managers to seek a public listing, with company disclosures
showing large and steady growth of its operations.
It has stakes in a raft of companies obtained through
debt-to-equity swaps, including holdings in Aluminum Corporation
of China (Chalco) and China Gezhouba Group
, the main construction firm in charge of the massive
Three Gorges Dam project. It has property holdings worth at
least 2.3 billion yuan, mostly seized from companies that failed
to pay their loans.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse
, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS
were hired as joint coordinators of the IPO.