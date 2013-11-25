HONG KONG Nov 25 China Cinda Asset Management
Corp, one of China's four bad loan managers, is seeking up to
$2.5 billion in an initial public offering in Hong Kong
attracting global investors like Och-Ziff Capital Management
Group LLC and Norway's sovereign wealth fund.
China Cinda is offering 5.32 billion new shares in an
indicative range of HK$3.00 to HK$3.58 ($0.39 to $0.46) each,
according to a term sheet for the deal seen by Reuters. The deal
is set to be Hong Kong's biggest IPO this year.
Investors including hedge fund Och-Ziff, Norges Bank
and China Life Insurance Co will be among
cornerstone investors in the deal, together committing to buy
about $1.1 billion worth of China Cinda shares, sources said
over the weekend.
Cornerstone investors in IPOs receive guaranteed share
allocations in exchange for agreeing to retain their stakes for
a set amount of time.