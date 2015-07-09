HONG KONG, July 9 China Cinda Asset Management
Co Ltd said on Thursday that its controlling
shareholder, the Ministry of Finance, has notified the company
that it will not reduce its shareholding in the company in order
to maintain the stability of the capital market.
Shares of Chinese brokerages plunged in Hong Kong trading on
Wednesday as concerns grew that a steep decline in equity
markets will affect the companies' profitability.
The ministry will "proactively perform" its duties as an
investor and undertakes it will not reduce stake in the company
during abnormal fluctuations in the stock market, China Cinda
said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.
China Cinda's chairman Hou Jianhang said the company will
not reduce its stake in listed companies it controls and will
increase its shareholding at appropriate time in accordance with
market conditions.
Shares of China Cinda, which plunged to a record low on
Wednesday, have fallen about 17 percent so far this week.
Other brokerages, including GF Securities Co Ltd
, Guolian Securities Co Ltd, and
Central China Securities Co Ltd, said they possesses
sufficient liquidity and all risk control indexes are either met
or performing better than the regulatory indexes.
Senior management of other Chinese firms are also joining to
backup their companies. Mainland developer China Vanke Co Ltd
said earlier on Thursday that its
executive vice president Wang Wenjin plans to up stake in the
company's A shares.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)