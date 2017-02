SHANGHAI Aug 30 China Citic Bank Corp plans to issue yuan-denominated bonds in Hong Kong to raise up to 30 billion yuan ($4.7 billion) by 2013, the mid-sized lender said late on Monday.

Its board of directors approved the debt program, which will consist of maturities of no more than five years, Citic Bank said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The fund raised will be channeled to its loan business and other corporate activity, it added. ($1 = 6.381 yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)