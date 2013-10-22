BRIEF-Poly Property Group posts contracted sales of about RMB5.7 billion for two months ended Feb 2017
* Contracted sales of approximately RMB5.7 billion two months ended 28 February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 22 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd
* Says gets nod from China Central Bank to issue bonds worth up to 30 billion yuan ($4.92 billion)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/sep93v
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.0925 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)
* Contracted sales of approximately RMB5.7 billion two months ended 28 February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says provides banking guarantees for over 1.3 billion roubles ($22.00 million) for Synergy unit, Bastion
March 10 Indian shares ended steady on Friday, posting small weekly gains, as investors anxiously await the results of state elections, which could boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chances of winning the 2019 general election.