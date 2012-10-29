Oct 29 China CITIC Bank Corporation Ltd , the banking unit of CITIC Group , reported the following results for the period from July through September (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Net profit 7,853 9,202 Net interest income 18,789 17,160 For a full statement (in Chinese), please click: here ($1=6.25 yuan) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Editing by David Cowell)