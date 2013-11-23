SHANGHAI Nov 23 China CNR Corp Ltd, one of China's biggest train makers, is planning to list shares in Hong Kong equal to about 15 percent of its total outstanding shares, the China Securities News reported on Saturday.

The company would list in Hong Kong via public offering and international placement within 18 months of getting a green light from shareholders, it said. The newspaper did not say when a shareholder meeting would take place.

The company would not list more than 1.8218 billion H-shares, or about 15 percent of its total shares, it said.

The funds it hopes to raise will be used for overseas investment and development, globalisation of its equipment purchasing, investment in promoting research and development, investment in strategic new industries and increasing working funds, it said.

On Oct. 29, the company said its January-September net profit was up 1.8 percent y/y at 2.39 billion yuan ($392.7 million).

China CNR's Shanghai-listed shares dipped 4.9 percent on Friday at 5.230 yuan. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Robert Birsel)