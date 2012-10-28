Oct 28 China CNR Corp Ltd, the country's second biggest train maker, reported the following results for the period from July through September (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Net income 691 589 Revenue 21,456 23,049 For a full statement on China CNR Corp's results (in Chinese), please click: here ($1=6.25 yuan) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)