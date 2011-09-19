(Corrects headline, text to show mines located in Shanxi province, not Shaanxi)

SHANGHAI, Sept 17 China National Coal Group Corp's (ChinaCoal) mining operations in north Shanxi Province were suspended after eight miners died in a colliery flooding at one of the company's subsidiaries there, state media Xinhua News reported.

Shanxi Vice Governor Li Xiaopeng said the flooding exposed 'serious problems' in the implementation of safety measures and vowed a thorough investigation into the accident.

ChinaCoal, a state-owned company, must conduct a safety overhaul before operations can resume, Xinhua reported officials as saying.

The workers' bodies were retrieved on Saturday after they had been trapped underground in the flooded coal mine in Shanyin County a day ago. Three others remain missing.

The 900,000 tonnes a year mine is operated by ChinaCoal's subsidiary Jinhaiyang Yuanbaowan Coal Company.

ChinaCoal, the country's second largest coal producer, increased its coal output by 22.9 percent to 154 million metric tonnes last year, the report said. (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)