SHANGHAI, March 9 Shares of China Communications Construction , the country's largest builder of ports, jumped 29 percent on its first day of trading in Shanghai on Friday, as a stock market rebound pushed up demand for newly-listed shares.

China Communications Construction shares opened at 6.99 yuan, compared with its IPO price of 5.40 yuan. The company had raised 5 billion yuan ($792.41 million) in its downsized and modestly-valued Shanghai initial public offering. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)