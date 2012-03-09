HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 14 at 8:46 A.M. EST/1346 GMT
Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
SHANGHAI, March 9 Shares of China Communications Construction , the country's largest builder of ports, jumped 29 percent on its first day of trading in Shanghai on Friday, as a stock market rebound pushed up demand for newly-listed shares.
China Communications Construction shares opened at 6.99 yuan, compared with its IPO price of 5.40 yuan. The company had raised 5 billion yuan ($792.41 million) in its downsized and modestly-valued Shanghai initial public offering. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
FRANKFURT, Feb 14 German labour representatives of General Motors' Opel division said they were caught off guard by reports on Tuesday that GM was in talks to sell the European carmaker to PSA Group.
Feb 14 Barbie maker Mattel Inc became the latest U.S. company to sell products on Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's online marketplace Tmall to expand its reach in China.