By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, March 9 Shares of China Communications Construction , the country's largest builder of ports, jumped more than 20 percent on its trading debut in Shanghai on Friday, as a stock market rebound pushed up demand for newly listed shares.

China Communications Construction shares last traded at 6.57 yuan, up 22 percent from its IPO price of 5.40 yuan. The company raised 5 billion yuan ($792.41 million) -- down from an initial target of 20 billion yuan -- in a delayed and modestly valued Shanghai initial public offering.

"The company is expected to see rapid growth by leveraging its advantage in branding, capital and equipment," said Zhou Huang, analyat at Huatai United Securities.

"However, the debut performance, which is benefiting from the recent market recovery, may not be a truthful reflection of its long-term fundamentals," he said, adding fair value of the company was around 5.79 yuan to 6.57 yuan.

China's stock market, which tumbled 22 percent last year, has rebounded about 10 percent in 2012 as the government has eased monetary policies to support economic growth.

Interest in IPOs -- many of which fell below their listing prices last year -- has also rebounded, with cable TV company Jishi Media Co Ltd last month rising more than 50 percent on its debut last month.

The renewed interest has prompted exchanges to toughen rules to curb speculation and price volatility, including a 30-minute suspension on shares that rise or fall by 10 percent or more from their opening prices on debut. The previous limit was 20 percent.

The new rules took effect on the Shenzhen exchange from Thursday and in Shanghai from Friday.

A slew of Chinese companies, including China Oilfield Services Ltd and Sinohydro Group , have either delayed or trimmed their China IPOs due to a weak stock market last year, and many are expected to resume their IPOs this year as the market recovers.

BOC International (China) Ltd and Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd were lead underwriters for the China Communications Construction IPO. Zhong De Securities, UBS and Goldman Sachs Gao Hua were joint underwriters. ($1 = 6.3099 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Pullin)