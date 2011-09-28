SHANGHAI, Sept 28 China Communications Construction Co Ltd , the country's largest builder of ports, has won approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) for a 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) IPO in Shanghai, the CSRC said late on Wednesday.

The IPO by the state-controlled builder could become the biggest offering on the mainland market so far this year.

BOC International (China) Ltd and Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd are lead underwriters for the IPO. Zhong De Securities, UBS and Goldman Sachs Gao Hua are joint underwriters.

($1 = 6.399 yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by David Hulmes)