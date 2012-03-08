SHANGHAI, March 8 China Communications Construction, the country's largest builder of ports, will debut on the Shanghai market on Friday after it raised 5 billion yuan ($792.41 million) in its downsized A-share initial public offering.

The state-owned builder had delayed the IPO due to weak market sentiment and slashed its fundraising target to 5 billion yuan from the 20 billion yuan first announced in late 2010.

The firm sold 1.35 billion shares at 5.40 yuan each last month.

Shanghai-listed shares will begin trading on Friday under the ticker, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange late on Wednesday.

A slew of Chinese companies, including China Oilfield Services Ltd and Sinohydro Group , have either delayed or trimmed their China IPOs due to a weak stock market that slumped 22 percent last year due to global economic uncertainty.

BOC International (China) Ltd and Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd were lead underwriters for the IPO. Zhong De Securities, UBS and Goldman Sachs Gao Hua were joint underwriters. ($1 = 6.3099 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Richard Pullin)