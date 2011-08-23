* Will upgrade representative office to full branch

* CCB board decides to inject $150 mln into new Russian unit

* Has said looking to buy Russian commercial banks

MOSCOW, Aug 23 China Construction Bank (CCB), the world's No.2 bank by market capitalisation, wants to create a full branch based on its Russian representative office, the lender said.

The CCB board decided in a meeting on Sunday to inject around $150 million into the capital of its newly created Russian unit, after opening the representation office in May this year, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

European banks, including Barclays and HSBC , are shutting retail banking operations in Russia, citing strong competition from domestic state lenders.

But for CCB, whose market capitalisation of $167 billion is almost treble that of Russia's top lender Sberbank , operations in Russia will help it to do business in eastern Europe, its president said in May.

Zhang Jianguo added at the time that CCB will seize any opportunities to buy Russian commercial banks. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)