TORONTO, Sept 28 China Construction Bank Corp (601939.SS), a Beijing-based state-owned lender, is applying to Canadian authorities to expand into Canada.

The bank "intends to apply to the minister of finance for an order permitting it to establish a foreign bank branch in Canada to carry on the business of banking" said a notice in the Canada Gazette, the government's official newspaper.

China Construction Bank has a market capitalization of US$167 billion, according to Reuters data.

The bank is the second Chinese lender in just over a year to mull a move into Canada. Last July, larger rival Industrial and Commercial Bank of China ICBAF.PK launched operations in the country, targeting clients among Chinese immigrants and businesses with ties to both countries.

Canada's banking market is dominated by six large domestic lenders, who are protected from foreign takeovers by government legislation.

In the last several months, the sector has become even more Canada-focused, as several foreign lenders have sold off operations in the country in an effort to cut costs or shore up capital positions. (Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Rob Wilson)