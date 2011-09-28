* China Construction Bank applying to establish branch
* Follows move by Industrial and Commercial Bank last year
TORONTO, Sept 28 China Construction Bank Corp
(601939.SS), a Beijing-based state-owned lender, is applying to
Canadian authorities to expand into Canada.
The bank "intends to apply to the minister of finance for
an order permitting it to establish a foreign bank branch in
Canada to carry on the business of banking" said a notice in
the Canada Gazette, the government's official newspaper.
China Construction Bank has a market capitalization of
US$167 billion, according to Reuters data.
The bank is the second Chinese lender in just over a year
to mull a move into Canada. Last July, larger rival Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China ICBAF.PK launched operations in
the country, targeting clients among Chinese immigrants and
businesses with ties to both countries.
Canada's banking market is dominated by six large domestic
lenders, who are protected from foreign takeovers by government
legislation.
In the last several months, the sector has become even more
Canada-focused, as several foreign lenders have sold off
operations in the country in an effort to cut costs or shore up
capital positions.
(Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Rob Wilson)