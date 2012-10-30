HONG KONG Oct 30 China COSCO Holdings Ltd , the country's top shipping group, posted its smallest quarterly loss in more than a year after container shipping rates rose.

The company said on Tuesday a net loss for the whole year was possible as its bulk shipping segment remains weak.

China COSCO posted a net loss of 1.5 billion yuan ($240.25 million) in July-September - its seventh consecutive quarterly loss. That compared with a 2.1 billion yuan shortfall a year ago and with forecasts for a loss of 1.0 billion to 1.6 billion yuan from two analysts polled by Reuters.

The company, operator of the world's largest bulk cargo fleet and a major container shipper, has been hit by the weakening global economy and a supply glut of ships since the beginning of 2011.

But rates for container shipping rebounded strongly in the past two quarters after ship operators including industry leader Maersk Line cut back on capacity, helping to narrow China COSCO's losses of more than 2.0 billion yuan each in the previous two quarters.

The rate recovery also helped its rival China Shipping Container Lines reverse losses in July-September to a net profit of 991 million yuan, its best quarterly earnings in two years.

However, China COSCO warned of an annual deficit in 2012.

"Affected by imbalances between supply and demand, low dry bulk freight rates and continuously high bunker and other costs, the company forecasts a possible net loss for the whole of year 2012," it said in a statement.

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, rose more than half from its low last month but the industry is still struggling to break even.

Shares of China COSCO, which controls port operator and container leasing firm COSCO Pacific Ltd, are down 4 percent this year. The stock underperformed the blue chip Hang Seng Index, which is 16 percent higher than a year earlier. ($1 = 6.2436 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Ryan Woo and Helen Massy-Beresford)