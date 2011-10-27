(Adds profit warning for 2011)

HONG KONG Oct 27 China COSCO Holdings Ltd , the country's No.1 shipping conglomerate, made a net loss of 2.07 billion yuan ($325.81 million) in the third quarter, hit by sliding freight rates and overcapacity in the industry.

China COSCO, operator of the world's largest bulk cargo fleet and a major global container shipper, remained in the red for a third consecutive quarter in July-September, having reported a 2.25 billion yuan loss for the second quarter.

The result was slightly better than a UBS forecast for a loss of 2.25 billion yuan but worse than a 1-1.5 billion yuan loss estimated by ICBC.

The company recorded a net profit of 2.11 billion yuan for the same period last year, it said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange.

The company is expected to record a net loss attributable to shareholders for the year, due to the declining international dry bulk shipping market, it said in a separate statement.

The global shipping industry, which tends to mirror economic trends, has been hit by a new slowdown in global growth, after rebounding last year from billions of dollars in losses in 2009.

China COSCO's Hong Kong-listed stock has lost nearly half of its value this year, underperforming a 14.5 percent fall by the Hang Seng Index . The shares closed up 3.75 percent on Thursday ahead of the results. ($1 = 6.353 yuan) (Reporting by Alison Leung; Additional reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Will Waterman)