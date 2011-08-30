SHANGHAI Aug 31 Edmond De Rothschild Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd said it had bought more than 5 percent of China CYTS Tours Holdings Co as of Aug 30 and plans to increase holdings in the Chinese tourism company over the next 12 months.

Rothschild bought CYTS Tours shares under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, the company said in a statement posted on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by Ken Wills)