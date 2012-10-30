(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes to text) Oct 30 China Cyts Tours Holding Co Ltd , a leading travel agency, reported the following results for the period from July through September (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Net income 157 130 Revenue 4,189 2,928 For a full statement (in Chinese) please click: here ($1=6.24 yuan) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)