HONG KONG Aug 27 Chinese dairy company Liaoning Huishan Dairy Group plans to seek approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday for an up to $1 billion initial public offering, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the deal.

Huishan Dairy, as the largest producer of dairy products in northeast China is known, could start pre-marketing the deal on Monday if it gets the go-ahead from the exchange for the IPO, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Goldman Sachs and UBS were hired to lead the IPO, IFR said.