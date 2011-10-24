SINGAPORE Oct 24 The Singapore exchange has queried the trading activity of dairy manufacturer China Dairy Group Ltd after its shares surged 25 percent on Monday.

At 0835 GMT, shares of China Dairy were 25 percent higher at S$0.14 with over 397,000 shares changing hands. This was 3.5 times its average daily volume over the last five sessions. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)