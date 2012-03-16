(Refiles to correct formatting of table, no change to text)

By Alex Frew McMillan

HONG KONG, March 16 Sales slowed in February for several major Chinese developers after a weak month across the board in January as analysts watch to see if home purchasing picks up on the mainland with the central bank easing credit.

The residential property market across China has been "frozen" by government controls, SOHO China chief executive Zhang Xin said on Thursday. Last year, 46 Chinese cities imposed home-purchase curbs that have drastically cut transactions for residential real estate.

With bank borrowing getting easier in 2012, though, developers say they expect cash to flow back into the property market. Zhang said credit easing "seems to be inevitable this year," with further cuts in reserve requirement ratios a virtual certainty. The central bank has directed China's big four state-backed banks to lend more to first-time home buyers.

Investors are still jittery, fearing notoriously volatile Chinese property stocks are due for a correction after surging 39 percent in the first two months of the year. Home prices in China fell in February for the sixth consecutive month, according to a private survey, as two years of government measures to curb property speculation hit home.

Comparative data in China in the first two months of the year are often distorted by the timing of the long Lunar New Year holiday, a slow time for sales. The holiday fell in January this year, but in February last year.

A single large project can also make a big difference at such a slow time, with China Overseas Land & Investment getting a boost in February sales thanks to a project in Hong Kong's New Territories, likely to continue with a large increase in March for the company.

(Sales revenues in billions of yuan; percent change from a year ago; China Overseas Land sales in HK$)

Company RIC January Percent February Percent

Sales Change Sales Change

China Vanke 000002.SZ 12.2 -39.0 7.34 +20.3 Evergrande Real Estate 3333.HK 2.22 -77.3 2.02 -55.1 Poly Real Estate Group 600048.SS 1.51 -69.4 3.62 +46.3 China Overseas Land 0688.HK 3.90 -50.0 13.1 +208.9 Longfor Properties 0960.HK 1.18 -72.3 2.13 -30.4 Greentown China Holdings 3900.HK 1.60 -69.2 2.00 -16.7 Agile Property Holdings 3383.HK 2.08 -35.0 2.10 -40.0 Gemdale Corp 600383.SS 0.40 -75.8 1.23 +85.0 Shimao Property Holdings 0813.HK 0.91 -70.0 2.07 +70.9 Guangzhou R&F Properties 2777.HK 1.23 -57.0 2.40 +96.4 Sino-Ocean Land 3377.HK 0.29 -90.1 0.98 -38.7 (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Matt Driskill)