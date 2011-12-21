BRIEF-Carige posts 2016 loss of 297 mln euros hit by loan losses
* Phased-in CET1 ratio 11.3 percent at end-2016 versus 12.3 percent at end-Sept
HONG KONG Dec 21 State-run China Development Bank Corp said on Wednesday that it plans to issue yuan bonds worth up to 6 billion yuan ($945.3 million) in Hong Kong early next year, depending on market conditions.
China Development Bank said in a statement that it had so far issued 13 billion yuan worth of "dimsum" bonds in Hong Kong's booming offshore yuan market. ($1 = 6.3472 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reports a 5.82 percent passive stake in Fifth Street Asset Management Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kXfM1m) Further company coverage:
* Buyout group CVC to acquire between 10-20 per cent of pension insurer PIC, which would value the business at around 2 bln pounds - FT