HONG KONG Dec 21 State-run China Development Bank Corp said on Wednesday that it plans to issue yuan bonds worth up to 6 billion yuan ($945.3 million) in Hong Kong early next year, depending on market conditions.

China Development Bank said in a statement that it had so far issued 13 billion yuan worth of "dimsum" bonds in Hong Kong's booming offshore yuan market. ($1 = 6.3472 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)