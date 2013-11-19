Nov 19 China Digital TV Holding Co Ltd : * Announces unaudited third quarter 2013 results * Q3 revenue rose 13.5 percent to $23.1 million * Sees Q4 2013 revenue $17.6 million to $18.9 million * Says diluted earnings per American depositary share in third quarter of 2013

were $0.08 * Expects smart card shipment volumes for Q4 2013 to be in the range of 3.9

million to 4.2 million