BEIJING Oct 18 U.S. aircraft-maker Boeing Co said on Tuesday there was no sign of further cancellations of Chinese orders for its Dreamliner 787 after China Eastern Airlines Corp's decision to scrap 24 orders.

"The other committed Chinese airlines remain committed to the 787," the company said in a statement in Beijing.

"The 787 is the right choice for these airlines' international expansion for a number of reasons, including unmatched passenger experience, fuel efficiency and environmental performance." (Reporting by Fang Yan; Eiding by Mark Bendeich in SYDNEY)