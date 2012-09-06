HONG KONG, Sept 6 Trading in H-shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd < 0670.HK> was suspended on Thursday, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.

Late on Wednesday, the carrier said its controlling shareholder China Eastern Air Holding Company was considering injecting capital into the company. For a copy of the statement, please click here

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by John Mair)