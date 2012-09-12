Trump goes to his comfort zone - campaigner-in-chief
WASHINGTON After a tumultuous opening month in the White House, President Donald Trump is heading to a friendlier, familiar and potentially rejuvenating place: the campaign trail.
HONG KONG, Sept 12 China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd, one of China's top three carriers, plans to raise an aggregate 3.62 billion yuan ($571.42 million) through the issue of new shares in Shanghai and Hong Kong to boost its finances and competitiveness.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Tuesday, China Eastern said it would issue 698.86 million new A-shares in Shanghai to its controlling shareholder, China Eastern Air Holding (CEA), and its mainland unit at 3.28 yuan each for a total of 2.29 billion yuan.
The airline will also issue 698.87 million new H-shares to another unit of CEA at HK$2.32 each for HK$1.62 billion.
On completion of the transactions, CEA will hold 43.63 percent of China Eastern's A-shares and 20.72 percent of its H-shares.
Trading in the H-shares will resume on Wednesday.
China Eastern's A-shares last closed at 3.29 yuan, while its H-shares finished at HK$2.32.
For statement clicks here
Last week, the carrier said its controlling shareholder, China Eastern Air Holding Company, was considering injecting capital into the company.
($1 = 6.3351 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)
WASHINGTON After a tumultuous opening month in the White House, President Donald Trump is heading to a friendlier, familiar and potentially rejuvenating place: the campaign trail.
BEIJING Three Chinese warships on Friday wrapped up a week of scheduled training exercises in the South China Sea, state media said, shortly after China's sole aircraft carrier tested its weapons in the disputed region.
SYDNEY Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd on Friday said it would defer the delivery of new Boeing Co 737 MAX aircraft for at least a year as it continues to battle against tough demand conditions in the domestic aviation market.