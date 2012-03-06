BEIJING, March 6 Air cargo and passenger
traffic in China this year will show a "big difference" from
2011, due in large part to the European economic crisis, the
company chairman said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual
parliament session in Beijing, Liu Shaoyong, chairman of China
Eastern Airlines , said passenger and cargo
volume in first half of the year would show the biggest impact,
with improvement in the second half.
He did not provide specific details or project the economic
impact on his company.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)