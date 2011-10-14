(Follows alerts)
Oct 14 ChinaEDU Corp said in a filing
that its committee members, on Thursday, recommended the company
increase the size of its board, and named potential nominees as
additional members to the board and submitted their resumes.
The members also recommended the educational service
provider engage a financial advisor to help evaluate potential
strategic transactions.
The company, which is valued at about $96 million and
provides services to online degree programs of Chinese
universities, said its committee continues to investigate
potential buyers for the company.
Committee members have had conversations with interested
potential acquirers, ChinaEDU said in filing with the Securities
and Exchange Commission on Friday.
(Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)