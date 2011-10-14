(Follows alerts)

Oct 14 ChinaEDU Corp said in a filing that its committee members, on Thursday, recommended the company increase the size of its board, and named potential nominees as additional members to the board and submitted their resumes.

The members also recommended the educational service provider engage a financial advisor to help evaluate potential strategic transactions.

The company, which is valued at about $96 million and provides services to online degree programs of Chinese universities, said its committee continues to investigate potential buyers for the company.

Committee members have had conversations with interested potential acquirers, ChinaEDU said in filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)