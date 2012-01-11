UPDATE 1-TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
Jan 11 Education services provider ChinaEDU Corp, which is under pressure from some shareholders to explore a sale of the company, promoted its Chief Operating Officer Shawn Ding as its new chief executive effective immediately.
ChinaEDU, which provides services to online degree programs of Chinese universities, said its former CEO Julia Huang will remain as its chairman.
A group of ChinaEDU's investors, which holds about 26 percent of the company's outstanding ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares, had sought a sale of the company, and said it did not approve of ChinaEDU's certain growth strategies.
ChinaEDU had appointed a new CFO in November. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
SAO PAULO, Feb 13 Grupo Seb do Brasil said on Monday it had agreed to buy 95 percent of Maple Bear Global Schools Ltd's operations in Brazil for $50 million, marking the privately-owned education group's first step towards an international expansion.