Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
HONG KONG Dec 9 China Energine International (Holdings) Ltd, a maker of wind power equipment, said on Friday that it has agreed to take 40 percent in a joint venture that will invest 855 million yuan ($134.39 million) to develop and operate a wind farm in Liaoning province.
The company said in a statement that it would form the joint venture in the city of Gaizhou with wind farm developer Zhongneng Huali Investment and two other companies.
China Energine said it would invest 68 million yuan in the venture, tapping internal resources.
Under the deal, Zhongneng Huali is obliged to purchase a 30 percent stake in the venture from China Energine within 12 months after the wind farm is connected to the grid, China Energine said, adding that it would retain a 10 percent stake. ($1 = 6.3619 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Leonora Walet; Editing by Chris Lewis)
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has transformed his farmland into a field of solar panels to help power his tiny rural hometown, nearly four decades after he first had panels installed on the roof of the White House.
LONDON, Feb 10 An OPEC-led production cut may well be accelerating a drawdown in global oil stocks that began last year, but implementing the reduction for just six months means the producer group will fall short of achieving its objective of rebalancing the market.