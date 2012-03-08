SHANGHAI, March 8 China Everbright Bank
said on Thursday it had obtained approval from the
banking regulator to issue up to 30 billion yuan ($4.75 billion)
worth of bonds that would be used for loans to small
enterprises.
China Everbright said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock
Exchange that it had been approved to also issue subordinate
bonds worth up to 6.7 billion yuan. It did not provide further
details.
It confirmed a Reuters report in December, citing two
sources from the bank, that it had applied to issue 30 billion
yuan in bonds.
The bond issues still await approval from the People's Bank
of China, the central bank.
To encourage Chinese lenders to lend more to small
businesses, China's regulators have provided some incentives,
including allowing banks to sell bonds that are labelled as
"special bonds for SME loans ($1 = 6.3099 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)