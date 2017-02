HONG KONG Aug 5 Mid-sized lender China Everbright Bank Co Ltd has delayed for a second time meetings with investors to promote its planned $6 billion Hong Kong share offering, IFR reported on Friday, citing unnamed bankers involved in the deal.

The bank, which in late June had already postponed the launch of the offering because of market conditions, was slated to begin a roadshow next week ahead of a planned listing on Aug. 18, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Jing Song; Writing by Elzio Barreto)