SHANGHAI Nov 29 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd has revived its Hong Kong listing plan and has submitted an application to the stock exchange with a scaled-down offering of HK$15 billion ($1.9 billion), the China Securities Journal said on Tuesday.

Everbright Bank, which needs additional funds to meet new capital requirements set by the government, plans to issue 4 billion H-shares and aims to complete the listing by the end of the year, the paper reported, citing internal documents.

Unidentified sources also told the paper that Everbright has decided to slash its IPO offering from an earlier proposed $6 billion due to the euro zone crisis and anemic economic growth in the United States.

The planned H-share issuance will increase Everbright Bank's core capital adequacy ratio by about 1.2 percentage points, the paper reported.

Everbright, a mid-sized lender in China, delayed its roadshow for the proposed $6 billion H-share offering in June after markets weakened. ($1 = 7.7935 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Ken Wills)