BRIEF-Palestine Investment Bank FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit after tax $3.4 million versus $1.7 million year ago
HONG KONG May 10 Shanghai-listed China Everbright Bank is reviving its Hong Kong share offer and aims to raise up to $2.5 billion, after scrapping a much larger deal last year due to equity market turmoil, IFR reported on Thursday.
The mid-sized Chinese lender is planning to wrap its Hong Kong offering by July, the report added. The company had initially planned to raise up to $6 billion last August but later cut the size by half and eventually pulled the deal.
The underwriters working on the deal are now firming up cornerstone demand for the transaction. CICC, China Everbright Capital, Morgan Stanley and UBS are joint global co-ordinators, and joint bookrunners with BNP Paribas, BOC International, HSBC, JP Morgan and Shenyin Wangguo Securities, the report said. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Jing Song; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn Russia-based JSC IC Allianz's National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AAA(rus)', Russia-based VSK Insurance Joint Stock Company's National IFS rating at 'A+(rus)', and AlfaStrakhovanie PLC (Russia)'s National IFS rating at 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable. The insurers' existing international ratings are unaffected. The affirmation of the N
AMSTERDAM, Feb 14 The Greek debt situation is not an "acute crisis", Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday, with the next loan instalment not needed by Athens until the summer.