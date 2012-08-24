* Decision comes after slump in AsiaPacific issuance

* Weak investor demand weighs on Asia stock offerings

* Hong Kong listing delayed "until further notice"-IFR

HONG KONG, Aug 24 Shanghai-listed China Everbright Bank has again delayed a Hong Kong share offering because of weak market conditions, IFR reported on Friday, citing three sources with knowledge of the plans.

The bank's decision comes as equity issuance in Asia ex-Japan tumbled 30.4 percent to $77.9 billion in the first half of 2012 from a year earlier on weak investors' appetite for new listings, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The benchmark Hang Seng index rallied in the beginning of the year through the end of February, but it has lost about 8.3 percent from that point to late August, hit by the euro zone debt crisis and concerns over slower growth in China.

China Everbright, a mid-sized Chinese lender, had initially planned to raise up to $6 billion in August 2011, but later cut the size by half and eventually pulled the deal. Everbright Bank was looking to raise $1.4 billion in its most recent bid with the offering, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The deal was delayed "until further notice," one source told IFR.

China Everbright Capital, China International Capital Corp, Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired as joint global coordinators and as joint bookrunners with BNP Paribas , BOC International, HSBC, JPMorgan and Shenyin Wangguo Securities.