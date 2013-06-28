HONG KONG, June 28 Shanghai-listed China Everbright Bank hopes to make a third attempt to float its shares in Hong Kong in September, Thomson Reuters news and analysis service IFR reported on Friday.

The bank, which shelved plans for a Hong Kong listing in 2011 and in 2012, had been looking to complete the deal in July, but recent market turmoil has dragged down valuations of listed comparables such as China Minsheng Banking Corp.

China Everbright plans to sell up to 12 billion shares in a deal worth $3 billion to $4 billion and has now told arrangers of the Hong Kong offer that it is aiming for a September listing, IFR reported, citing unnamed sources.

The lender said on June 21 that the China Banking Regulatory Commission had approved its proposed Hong Kong offer.

CICC, China Everbright Capital, Morgan Stanley and UBS are joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners for the offer. BNP Paribas, BOC International, HSBC , JP Morgan and Shenyin Wangguo Securities are the other bookrunners.