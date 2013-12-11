HONG KONG Dec 11 China Everbright International
Ltd said on Wednesday it would issue HK$3.66 billion
($472 million) worth of new shares to its controlling
shareholder, raising capital to develop its environmental
protection business.
The waste management and energy company will issue 430
million new shares to Guildford Limited at HK$8.52 each, a 4.38
percent discount to the previous close, the company said in a
filing to the Hong Kong bourse, in line with an earlier report
by IFR.
The amount represents 10.6 percent of the company's existing
shares outstanding.
The controlling shareholder will subscribe to the new shares
after selling the same amount of China Everbright
International's shares at the same price, it said.
Trading in the shares, which were suspended on Tuesday
afternoon, will resume on Wednesday.
China Everbright is an investment holding company with
interests in environmental energy project construction and
operation, including waste-to-energy power plants, waste water
treatment and alternative energy.
Morgan Stanley and China Everbright Securities are handling
the deal.
($1 = 7.7535 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)